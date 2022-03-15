GMC Rajouri’s 3rd MBBS batch starts with white coat ceremony

Rajouri: The Government Medical College Rajouri Tuesday started its third batch of MBBS students after a white coat ceremony.
The white coat ceremony was organised in the auditorium of the Government Postgraduate College in which Director Coordination, New Medical Colleges, Dr Yashpal Sharma, Principal GMC Dr Ghulam Ali Shah, Medical Superintendent of Associated Hospital Dr Mehmood H Bajar, Head of the Departments of various departments of the medical college, teaching faculty of the college, doctors of the associated hospital, students of the MBBS third batch and their parents were present.
The white coat ceremony started with a welcome note given by HoD Obstetrics and gynaecology, Dr Chander Shekhar who said that the white coat ceremony was an official function that marks the start of the medical science career of the students.
He said that the faculty of Government Medical College Rajouri was working in the best possible manner to impart the best teachings to their MBBS students.
Head of Department Medicines, Dr Jamil-ul-Hussain Khan said, “GMC Rajouri is a new institution but the entire faculty and students here have proved their mettle and we are able to provide a high class and best teaching-learning practice.”
Principal GMC Rajouri, Dr G A Shah said efforts were being made to meet all necessary requirements in the institution.
He said that in the near future, the medical college would shift to its main campus at Maira which was a new, fully equipped, and modern building.
Director Coordination New Medical Colleges, Dr Yash Pal Sharma hailed the efforts of the management of GMC Rajouri and assured assistance from the government to ensure that the students in the college do not face any hardships.