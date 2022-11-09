GMC Srinagar Alumnus awarded in UK

Srinagar: Dr Afifa Qazi, an alumnus of Government Medical College Srinagar, has been honoured with the “Psychiatrist of the Year 2022” award by the Royal College of Psychiatrists, London, UK.

According to a press release, it is a highly competitive prize awarded to individuals for their outstanding contributions in mental health.

Dr Qazi graduated from the Government medical College, Srinagar in 1995 and moved to the UK where she pursued a career in Psychiatry. She is currently working as the Chief Medical Officer for a large mental health organisation in Kent and Medway, UK. She has made significant, and high impact contributions to the mental health services in the UK.

Over the years, Dr Qazi has received numerous awards in recognition of her work, including the Academic Health Science Network Health Innovation Award for her work in dementia (2014), and HSJ award (2016), the most esteemed accolade of healthcare service excellence in the UK.