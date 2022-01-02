GMC Srinagar cancels ‘relieving order’ of PG students
Srinagar: In a major development, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has cancelled the relieving orders of postgraduate students who had completed their extended tenure on December 31 and allowed them to continue in various hospitals where they are currently rendering their services.
As per an order issued late in the day on December 31, Principal GMC Srinagar, Prof Samia Rashid, kept the earlier order issued by the Medical College “in abeyance”.
The earlier order issued on December 29 , had ended the tenure of the PG scholars of 2018-19 batch, their term complete. The relieving orders had been issued in accordance with the directions issued by Health and Medical Education Department (H&ME) to all medical colleges.
Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department had served a notice to the medical colleges in J&K to end the tenure of the doctors that had been provided extension. “Disciplinary action against those medical colleges that do not conform” to the order has been warned. The letter had been copied to GMCs of Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag, Baramulla, Rajouri, Doda and Kathua.
In May 2021, J&K Government had extended tenure of residents, registrars and retiring faculty members upto 31 December in view of COVID19. However, with a fresh postgraduate batch yet to join due to delay in NEET counseling, the hospitals were set to undergo staff crunch if a batch was relieved from rolls.