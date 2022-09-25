GMC Srinagar faculty member conferred IPHA Fellowship
Srinagar: Dr S Muhammad Salim Khan, Head of the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar has been conferred the distinction of fellow of Indian Public Health Association on the recommendation of the credentials committee of IPHA for his outstanding contribution to the public health sciences.
A statement issued here said that the doctor was awarded the fellowship award by Tanaji Sawant, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, Government of Maharashtra during the 66th annual public health association conference at Pune, Maharashtra on September 23, 2022, organised by Bharati Vidyapeeth (DTU) Medical College, Pune and B J Medical College, Pune.
Dr Khan is the second public health professional from J&K to be conferred with IPHA Fellowship, the first being Dr G M Dhar, former Head of the Department of Community Medicine GMC Srinagar, SKIMS, JVC, and ASCOMS.
Dr Khan is also a Fellow of the Indian Medical Association - Academy of Medical Specialties and a Fellow of the Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER). He is a member of over two dozen national and international professional associations and also a member of various committees constituted by the government.
Dr Khan also chaired a session on Geographic Information Systems (GIS) during the IPHACON 2022.