GMC Srinagar faculty member conferred IPHA Fellowship

Srinagar: Dr S Muhammad Salim Khan, Head of the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar has been conferred the distinction of fellow of Indian Public Health Association on the recommendation of the credentials committee of IPHA for his outstanding contribution to the public health sciences.

A statement issued here said that the doctor was awarded the fellowship award by Tanaji Sawant, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, Government of Maharashtra during the 66th annual public health association conference at Pune, Maharashtra on September 23, 2022, organised by Bharati Vidyapeeth (DTU) Medical College, Pune and B J Medical College, Pune.

Dr Khan is the second public health professional from J&K to be conferred with IPHA Fellowship, the first being Dr G M Dhar, former Head of the Department of Community Medicine GMC Srinagar, SKIMS, JVC, and ASCOMS.