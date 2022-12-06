GMC Srinagar starts Research Methodology workshop series for Post Graduates

Srinagar: In the first, Government Medical College Srinagar started a series of research methodology workshops on basic biomedical research for post graduate (MD/ MS/ DNB) students admitted this year.

The two-day workshop series would consist of nine batches to include all doctors selected in 2022 batch by BOPEE and National Board of Examination (NBE). The workshop is organised by the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar who have been conducting similar workshops for faculty over the last eight years wherein over 400 faculty members of GMC Srinagar and other institutions were trained in basic biomedical research during fifteen three-day workshops.

The post graduate doctors during these two-day abridged workshop series would be taught application of principles of biomedical research methodology and biostatistics as requirements for their theses and related research work.