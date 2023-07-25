GOC 15 Corps calls on DGP

Srinagar: General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai Tuesday called on Director General of Police Dilbag Singh at Police Headquarters here Tuesday and discussed the security scenario in Kashmir.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the DGP and the GOC discussed various important aspects pertaining to the prevailing security scenario of Kashmir.

It said that during their discussion, strengthening and augmenting of security measures in order to counter the new tactics of terrorists including infiltration, pushing of drugs and arms being adopted by Pakistan were discussed.

The statement said that the DGP lauded the synergy between the different forces, which he said had contributed immensely in foiling the ill intentions of Pakistan and the terrorists sent by it.

It said that the officers emphasised on sharing of intelligence between the forces on a regular basis, and also stressed on conduct of joint operations to comb out the remnants of hidden terrorists. ADGP (Headquarters and Coordination), Police Headquarters, M K Sinha was also present on the occasion.