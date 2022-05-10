GoC 15 Corps calls on LG

Srinagar: The newly-appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps, Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The Lt Governor and the GoC discussed about various important issues relating to the security management in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Discussions were also held pertaining to the prevailing scenario in J&K, besides security arrangements for the smooth conduct of upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra.