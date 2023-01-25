GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen A S Aujla receives Uttam Yudh Seva Medal

Srinagar: General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla has been awarded with prestigious Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) ahead of the 74th Republic Day.

This award is for military decorations for Wartime Distinguished Service. It is awarded for a high degree of distinguished services in an operational context.

Commissioned into the Rajputana Rifles regiment, Aujla joined the forces in December 1987.