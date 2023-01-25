GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen A S Aujla receives Uttam Yudh Seva Medal

Srinagar: General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla has been awarded with prestigious Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) ahead of the 74th Republic Day.
This award is for military decorations for Wartime Distinguished Service. It is awarded for a high degree of distinguished services in an operational context.
Commissioned into the Rajputana Rifles regiment, Aujla joined the forces in December 1987.
Aujla has done three operational tenures in Kashmir including the ones as Company Commander in Kashmir, prestigious 268 Infantry Brigade and 28 Infantry Division along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir.
He has also done staff tenures in the Chinar Corps and also served as the Major General looking after counter-terrorist operations in the Udhampur-based Northern Command Headquarters.
Aujla took over as the GOC Chinar Corps in Srinagar in May 2022 from Lt Gen D P Pandey.