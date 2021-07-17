GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen Pandey leads bike rally

Srinagar: General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's 15 Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey on Saturday led a bike rally carrying the Victory Flame on the Foreshore Road along the famous Dal Lake here.

As part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations, commemorating 50 years of victory in the 1971 war, the day's events commenced from Dargah Hazratbal, a defence spokesman said.

He said the victory flame was carried in a jet-ski and motorcycle rally led by GoC Chinar Corps (also known as 15 Corps) from Duck Park, Foreshore Road.

The motorcycle rally was joined by a cycle rally at Nishat Chowk and the victory flame was handed over by the jet-ski group to the leader of the motorcycle rally and further was handed over to cycle rally, prominent local leaders and wheel-chair sports team of Kashmir, the spokesman said.

The event was followed by the formation of '1971' by shikaras in the Dal Lake, he said.