GOC 15 Corps sees off 300 J&K students nominated to study at Mewar University

Srinagar: General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey Tuesday saw off 300 J&K students going to study various courses at the Mewar University, Chittorgarh campus.

A statement of the Army issued here said that Lt Gen Pandey, who was the chief guest at the event, said that the Army in collaboration with Mewar University had endeavoured to provide quality education to the talented but under-privileged youth of J&K through Sadhbhavna.

He said that to empower the talented students and mitigate their financial burden, Army and Mewar University had formulated an assistive scholarship programme.

Lt Gen D P Pandey, on behalf of Northern Command Headquarters, handed over a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore to Chairman Mewar University, Ashok Kumar Gadiya.

Addressing the students, the GOC 15 Corps encouraged them to utilise the opportunity and become productive citizens of the society.

He emphasised upon the importance of a good academic platform and able instructional staff, which was being provided by the Mewar University.