GOC 15 Corps, senior Army officers attend wreath-laying ceremony of fallen soldiers

Srinagar: General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lt General Rajiv Ghai and other senior officers from J&K Police, Army, and paramilitary forces Sunday paid tributes to three fallen soldiers here who died in the line of duty during an encounter in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Friday.
The tributes were paid during a wreath laying ceremony held here at 15 Corps headquarters.
“Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to Havaldar Babulal Haritwal, Signalman Vala Mahipalsinh Pravinsinh and rifleman Waseem Sarwar who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in operation Halan, Kulgam in a gunfight with terrorists on Friday. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Kashmir@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @OfficeOfLGJandK,” Chinar Corps-Indian Army tweeted on Sunday.
They also posted a video where Lt Gen Ghai, DIG South Kashmir Rayees Muhammad Bhat, DIG Central Kashmir Sujit Kumar, and other officers of J&K Police, Army, and paramilitary forces were seen laying wreaths on three fallen soldiers.
Waseem from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district was a footballer-turned-soldier.
The bodies of the three soldiers were sent to their homes after a wreath laying ceremony.