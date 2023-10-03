GOC 15 Corps visits Machil

Srinagar: Two days after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Machil Sector of Kupwara district, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Tuesday visited the area and complimented troops for the successful operation.

“Chinar Corps Cdr visited Forward Locations on LOC' #ChinarCorps Cdr visited frontline unit along the #LoC in Machhal, #Kupwara to review the Counter Infiltration Grid and Operational Preparedness and complimented them for the successful conduct of Op Gucchinar at #Machhal on 29-30 Sept where Two infiltrating terrorists were eliminated & large quantity of war-like stores recovered. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA,” Chinar Corps-Indian Army posted on X.

They also posted pictures of Lt Gen Ghai meeting the troops.

During the visit, the Corps Commander reviewed the counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness.