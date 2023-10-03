GOC 15 Corps visits Machil

Srinagar: Two days after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Machil Sector of Kupwara district, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Tuesday visited the area and complimented troops for the successful operation.
“Chinar Corps Cdr visited Forward Locations on LOC' #ChinarCorps Cdr visited frontline unit along the #LoC in Machhal, #Kupwara to review the Counter Infiltration Grid and Operational Preparedness and complimented them for the successful conduct of Op Gucchinar at #Machhal on 29-30 Sept where Two infiltrating terrorists were eliminated & large quantity of war-like stores recovered. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA,” Chinar Corps-Indian Army posted on X.
They also posted pictures of Lt Gen Ghai meeting the troops.
During the visit, the Corps Commander reviewed the counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness.
On Saturday, two terrorists were killed after an infiltration attempt was thwarted by the security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil sector.
“Two AK rifles and ammunition were recovered from the operation site,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yogul Manhas said.
“The Army has launched a combing operation for two more infiltrators,” Police said. “The counter-infiltration operation was based on specific information by J&K Police that handlers from across the border tried to push in a heavily armed terror group.”
Police said that the infiltrators were intercepted at the Kumkadi area of Machil sector.