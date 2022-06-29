GOC 16 Corps reviews security situation in Poonch

Rajouri: General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16 Corps, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh Wednesday visited the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterlands in the Poonch district and reviewed the overall security scenario.
Singh, the GOC White Knight Corps, earlier visited the LoC locations in sectors of the Poonch district where he was briefed on the overall security scenario by officers of the local Army battalions as well as by the commanders.
He took a detailed review of the overall security scenario and the prevailing situation on the LoC.
The GoC appreciated high standards of professionalism and operational preparedness of the formation in the difficult terrain conditions.
Later, Singh interacted with prominent personalities and opinion-makers of Surankote in the Poonch district.