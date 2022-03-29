Kashmir
GOC Chinar Corps visits NCC Group Headquarter
Srinagar: Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC 15 Corps visited the NCC Group Headquarter at Srinagar today.
According to a press note, the General Officer was presented a guard of honour by NCC cadets. The visit includedinteraction with officers and briefing by the Group Commander. Thereafter the GOC, interacted with the cadets, ANOs, civil staff and the permanent staff.
The GOC motivated the cadets to be good citizen of the country and to lead a disciplined life as taught in the NCC.
He advised the environment to increase the footprint of NCC in the valley and encourage more schools/Colleges to introduce NCC.