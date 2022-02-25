GOC-in-C Northern Command visits White Knight Corps
Jammu: The GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi today visited the White Knight Corps.
Lt Gen Dwivedi was received by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC, White Knight Corps.
This is the maiden visit of the Northern Army Commander to the White Knight Corps after taking over the command of Northern Command.
On arrival at the White Knight Corps Headquarters, GOC White Knight Corps briefed the Army Commander on the prevailing security situation and the operational preparedness of the Corps.
After the briefing, the Army Commander expressed his satisfaction and confidence in White Knight Corps to successfully meet all challenges at any given time.
The Army Commander interacted with senior officers of the Corps Headquarter and appreciated the ongoing efforts made by all personnel of the Corps towards ensuring security and stability in the region.
He also lauded the efforts towards upliftment of the youth and the special efforts made towards the empowerment of women under various projects of Operation Sadbhavana.