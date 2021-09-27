<p><strong>Srinagar:</strong> Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps inaugurated digitisation of 10 Army Goodwill Schools (AGSs) of Kashmir Valley at army goodwill school Boniyar</p><p>According to a statement by defence spokesman, army in collaboration with Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) as the Corporate Social Responsibility partner and iDreams as the project implementation partner, had undertaken the project of Upgradation and Digitisation of classrooms in 10 AGSs of Kashmir Valley. The aim was to upgrade the existing instructional infrastructure and improve the teaching and learning process by means of Smart Classes in 10 AGSs</p><p>The project included 128 classrooms being provided with interactive boards, IT paraphernalia and 424 Data Tabs, intended to revolutionise the teaching process by going beyond the realms of traditional style. The key aspects of classrooms 2.0 are enjoyable learning process, improved student engagement, enhanced as the CSR partner, collaboration, attractive graphics, better instructional materials and ability to cater to all learning styles, the spokesman said.</p>.<p>He added that a total of 16 Army Goodwill Schools out of a total of 28 have been digitized till date. The balance 12 schools are being planned to be upgraded in the coming years, so that all the children studying in AGSs of the Kashmir valley can enjoy the benefits of the latest teaching techniques.</p><p>The spokesman said though the project had been successfully executed in December 2020 however, the COVID pandemic restricted the student attendance to schools for almost a year. During the pandemic period Data Tabs provided to the teaching staff proved to be of immense utility. The COVID threat having now reduced and schools likely to re-open soon, new instructional tools await the students who will benefit by the digitisation process undertaken in AGSs.</p><p>Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps while speaking to staff and students of AGS Boniyar at the event, said that by digitization of the AGSs, the students will greatly benefit since they will have access to modern learning tools and techniques. He appreciated the efforts of PGCIL and iDreams in extending valuable contribution in digitizing the schools.</p>