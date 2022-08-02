GOC visits LoC in Mendhar

Mendhar: General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh on Tuesday visited forward locations on Line of Control in Mendhar sector and had a review of overall security scenario.

"Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, YSM, VSM, GOC White Knight Corps visited troops of Ace of Spades Gunners deployed on LoC in Mendhar sector," army said.

He appreciated the high standards of professionalism and operational preparedness while felicitating the valiant soldiers, army added.

Officials on the other hand said that Lt Gen Manjinder Singh had a detailed review of security scenario in the sector on Line of Control.