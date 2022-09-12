GoC White Knight Corps visits LoC areas in Rajouri

Rajouri: Amid ongoing security alert in Rajouri district and an increase in suspected terrorist movement in the district, General Officer in Commanding (GoC) White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh Monday visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and took stock of the security scenario.

The senior Army commander visited these locations at a time when twin infiltration attempts were foiled last month in the Nowshera sector while regular inputs regarding the increase in the movement of terrorists on the launch pads on the other side of LoC are being received.

As per the Army, Lt Gen Singh visited areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Nowshera sectors.