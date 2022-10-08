GOOD GOVERNANCE INDEX | Pulwama declared as best performing district in J&K

Srinagar: Pulwama district in southern Kashmir was ranked as the best-performing district in J&K, according to the Good Governance Index.

At the UT level, the composite score for 20 districts was calculated by averaging the scores of 10 sectors, including agriculture and allied industries, human resource development, public health, public infrastructure and utilities, financial inclusion, social welfare and development, judicial and public safety environment, and citizen-centric governance.

District Samba and District Doda have earned the second and third spots in the DGGI 2021–22, respectively, while District Pulwama took first place with an overall composite score of 5.926.