GOOD GOVERNANCE INDEX | Pulwama declared as best performing district in J&K

Srinagar: Pulwama district in southern Kashmir was ranked as the best-performing district in J&K, according to the Good Governance Index.
At the UT level, the composite score for 20 districts was calculated by averaging the scores of 10 sectors, including agriculture and allied industries, human resource development, public health, public infrastructure and utilities, financial inclusion, social welfare and development, judicial and public safety environment, and citizen-centric governance.
District Samba and District Doda have earned the second and third spots in the DGGI 2021–22, respectively, while District Pulwama took first place with an overall composite score of 5.926.
Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Baseer ul Haq said “Pulwama’s 1st ranking in J&K UT further strengthens the trust between administration and people and helps us to unlock new opportunities for youth. Also, fostering our commitment towards the goal of Good Governance is unflinching.”
District Srinagar secured the top spot in the agriculture and related sectors as well as in the public infrastructure and utility sectors.
Along with the environment sector, District Doda has excelled in the industry and related sectors. HRD and the judicial and public sectors have crowned District Pulwama as the best. District Rajouri ranked first in the area of public health, followed by District Ramban in the area of social welfare, District Ganderbal in the area of financial inclusion, District Samba in the area of citizen-centric governance, and Districts Shopian, Kishtwar, and Doda in the area of the environment.
The information demonstrates that the Jammu and Kashmir District Good Governance Index is a benchmark for Next Generation Administrative Reform in district-level governance.