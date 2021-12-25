Good Governance Week witnesses series of activities in Kulgam

Kulgam: The Good Governance Week under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with a theme “Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur” was observed here in the district. The programme witnessed various activities held by various departments in the district.

During the week, Service delivery and grievance redressal programmes were also conducted across the district. Besides, Domicile Certificates, Income Certificates, Category Certificates and revenue extracts were issued by concerned authorities.