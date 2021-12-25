Good Governance Week witnesses series of activities in Kulgam

Kulgam: The Good Governance Week under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with a theme “Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur” was observed here in the district. The programme witnessed various activities held by various departments in the district.
During the week, Service delivery and grievance redressal programmes were also conducted across the district. Besides, Domicile Certificates, Income Certificates, Category Certificates and revenue extracts were issued by concerned authorities.
Also, Farm machinery and awareness camps were organized by Agriculture, Horticulture and allied departments.
Meanwhile, other departments were also seen as proactive in sensitizing people about various schemes offered for welfare and development including employment generation.
While special registration camps were organized to get beneficiaries registered under various schemes so they can avail benefits of these schemes. Further, numerous grievances made on JKIGRAMS and other Portals were also disposed of.
Meanwhile, Today the department of youth services and sports kulgam organized a yoga camp at Block D.K Marg in which students and Physical education staff Participated. These students performed various Asanas and were given awareness regarding the benefits of yoga.