GOOD SAMARITAN| Handwara man voluntarily drives deceased Pandit’s family to Nagrota

He said that though the hospital management had provided an ambulance to the family to carry the body of their son, it was impossible for his aged mother, sister, wife and young children to travel in the ambulance keeping in view the condition of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

“It took me just a few minutes to decide and at 4:15 pm I embarked on my journey to Jammu along with the ambulance driver Abbas Ahmad,” Lone said.

He said that during travel he offered food to the family members but they did accept anything barring water.

“Looking at the wailing mother and wife of the deceased engineer, I could not hold my tears,” Lone said.

He said that it took them eight hours to reach Nagrota where the Kashmiri Pandit family resides.

“On reaching there, I along with the ambulance driver was welcomed by the Kashmiri Pandit community. They had managed dinner and bedding for us in a separate room but after taking bath, we left for Handwara. They offered me some cash but I did not accept,” Lone said. “I reached back to Handwara at 11 am the next day and joined the duty as usual.