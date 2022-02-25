Government cancels teacher deployments to streamline PTR in schools

Referring to the government directions, the DC said it had been desired to immediately do away with the attachments of the teachers and ask them to resume their duties at substantial postings.

“All attachments will be cancelled forthwith and the process of detachment will be completed by or before March 1, 2022,” he said.

The DC has asked the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla to submit the Action Taken Report to his office by or before March 1.

In this regard, the CEO Baramulla in an official communication to the DC Baramulla has said that a large chunk of teachers had been engaged as verifiers and in other COVID-related assignments in different vaccination centres of the district.