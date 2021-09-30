Government committed to make J&K top tourist destination: Reddy

The minister gave the patient hearing to the tourism stakeholders and assured them that all their genuine issues would be taken up at the Central Government level for early resolution.

While speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that the Central Government is doing every effort to bring J&K back on the Tourism map like it was before and restore its pristine glory with respect to the tourism sector and make it once again the number one tourist destination among travelers, tourists, visitors alike.

He informed the meeting that the Government of India along with UT government are doing serious to bring Mughal Gardens of J&K on UNESCO Heritage map so that these places would get international recognition to help in increasing tourist footfall from other countries.

He said that J&K being a tourism state remains top priority for Prime Minister NarendraModi who always pushes his Cabinet for the development of J&K.

Earlier, the Minister presided over a meeting with the Department of Tourism, J&K, J&K Academy of Arts, Culture & Languages, Department of Archives, Archeology & Museums, Archeological Survey of India, heads of different development authorities and other concerned.