Government eyeing to make Bhaderwah country’s Bulgaria

Bhaderwah: After the successful purple revolution in Bhaderwah, the government is planning to make the region of the hilly Doda district into country’s Bulgaria.
Bulgaria is the world’s largest exporter of lavender oil and the Bulgarian rose oil is famous for its noble aroma used for making perfumes and in medicine.
The Ministry of Science and Technology is planning to motivate Doda’s small and marginal farmers, who switched from traditional farming to growing aromatic plants and is encouraging the progressive growers to adopt scientific farming. In this connection, CSIR-IIIM Jammu organised a day-long training-cum-awareness camp on ‘Cultivation, Processing, Value Addition and Marketing of Aromatic Crops’ at Bhaderwah on Sunday.
Under the Centre’s Aroma Mission 2, around 100 farmers drawn from various villages of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts of Chenab Valley were imparted basic technical knowhow to grow aromatic plants scientifically.
A series of motivational lectures by subject matter specialists and successful farmers was also held at the Lal Ded auditorium of Bhaderwah campus of the University of Jammu.
Commanding Officer 4 Rashtriya Rifles Col Rajat Parmar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, appreciated the efforts of CSIR-IIIM and motivated unemployed youth of the region to take full advantage of the opportunities being provided under CSIR-Aroma Mission.
DFO Bhaderwah Chander Shekhar was the guest of honour.
Nodal Scientist Aroma Mission Sumeet Gairola said that after the successful purple revolution in Bhaderwah, CSIR-IIIM was aiming to make Bhaderwah the country’s Bulgaria.
Director IIIM Jammu, D Srinivasa Reddy assured the participants that the CSIR-IIIM would provide farmers with all necessary support required for the development of the aroma industry in the region.
Senior Scientist CSIR-IIIM, Vikash Babu talked about value addition and entrepreneurship opportunities in the region through aroma mission.