Government must ensure fruit laden trucks reach outside mandis on time: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that the present dispensation has miserably failed in ensuring hassle free movement of fruit laden truck on the Jammu- Srinagar highway saying such actions will have devastating, crippling effect on J&K’s economy.

According to a press note, he was interacting with the delegation that had called on him at his residence in Srinagar. The visiting delegation apprised the party President about the plethora of issues concerning them. Dr Farooq was all ears to the issues raised by the delegation members and assured them that he will air their woes at all appropriate levels.