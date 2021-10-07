Government officers, officials asked not to breach protocol

Notably, the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) during their meetings with the Lieutenant Governor, his advisors and the chief secretary complained that various government departments officers and officials do not follow due protocol and treat them with contempt.

“It is accordingly, enjoined upon all the concerned officers or officials working in various government departments of J&K that these representatives be attended on priority in public offices with appropriate regard to their protocol,” Dwivedi said.

“It should be ensured that they are invited to all official functions, meetings organised in their jurisdiction, where these representatives are stakeholders. They should also be invited in the event of official visit of any dignitary in their jurisdiction,” the GAD Commissioner ordered.