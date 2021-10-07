Government officers, officials asked not to breach protocol

Jammu: The J&K government Thursday, in a reiteration of its previous orders taking due cognisance of persistent complaints, yet again cautioned all its officers and officials against the breach of protocol vis-à-vis elected representatives of rural and urban local bodies.
“Implementation of the 73d and 74m constitutional amendment pertaining to rural and urban local bodies and the consequent devolution of functions and activities to the elected representatives of public has made it imperative that these representatives are attended appropriately in all government offices with due protocol. In this direction many departments have already issued a number of instructions and advisories, however, instances of breach of protocol of these public representatives are continuously being reported,” GAD Commissioner Manoj Kumar Dwivedi noted with concern in a circular.
Notably, the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) during their meetings with the Lieutenant Governor, his advisors and the chief secretary complained that various government departments officers and officials do not follow due protocol and treat them with contempt.
“It is accordingly, enjoined upon all the concerned officers or officials working in various government departments of J&K that these representatives be attended on priority in public offices with appropriate regard to their protocol,” Dwivedi said.
“It should be ensured that they are invited to all official functions, meetings organised in their jurisdiction, where these representatives are stakeholders. They should also be invited in the event of official visit of any dignitary in their jurisdiction,” the GAD Commissioner ordered.