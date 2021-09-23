Govt abolishes 234 supernumerary posts of Forest Guards

Of these 234 supernumerary posts, 147 posts were in the department of Principal Chief Conservation of Forest (PCCF). The district-wise breakup of the posts included Doda one, Anantnag 40, Baramulla 43, Budgam 11, Bandipora 16, Ganderbal two, Srinagar 17, Shopian three and Kupwara 14.

Similarly, 31 posts were in the office of Chief Wildlife Warden and their district-wise breakup reflected Jammu seven posts, Reasi two, Kishtwar two, Ramban one, Rajouri three, Poonch four, Anantnag one, Ganderbal two, Pulwama six and Shopian three.

Fifty six posts were abolished in the Forest Protection Force with the break-up of Jammu six posts, Kathua 11, Udhampur 15, Reasi two, Kishtwar five, Ramban seven, Rajouri four and Poonch six.

The order specified that during the budget for 2017-18 fiscal, it was announced that a scheme would be “formulated by the government on the pattern of ‘Rehbar-e-Zirat’ for absorption of the unemployed youth having obtained qualification in Forestry, to help conservation and protection of the forests”.

The information was collected from the field agencies to ascertain the number of unemployed Forestry trained graduates, postgraduates and DDR to be engaged as ‘Rehbar-e-Janglat’ for augmenting the manpower in Territorial Forest and its allied sister wings, the order read.

As per the order, 534 unemployed Forestry trained graduates, postgraduates and DDR registered themselves with the PCCF office before the commencement of the scheme.