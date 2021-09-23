Govt abolishes 234 supernumerary posts of Forest Guards
Jammu: The government has accorded sanction to the abolition of 234 supernumerary posts of Forest Guards created for engagement of registered unemployed Forestry Graduates, DDRS and Postgraduates as ‘Rehbar-e-Janglat’.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the abolition and setting off 234 supernumerary posts of Forest Guard in the pay scale of Rs 2500-20200 + 1900 (pre-revised) created for engagement of registered unemployed forest graduates, DDRs and postgraduates as ‘Rehbar-e-Janglat’ out of 333 additional posts created for the purpose vide government Order No 155-FST of 2O17 dated 20 June 2O17, consequent to the accruing of vacancies due to retirements as on 1 January 2021,” reads an order issued by the Forest Ecology and Environment Department, Commissioner Secretary, SanjeevVerma.
Of these 234 supernumerary posts, 147 posts were in the department of Principal Chief Conservation of Forest (PCCF). The district-wise breakup of the posts included Doda one, Anantnag 40, Baramulla 43, Budgam 11, Bandipora 16, Ganderbal two, Srinagar 17, Shopian three and Kupwara 14.
Similarly, 31 posts were in the office of Chief Wildlife Warden and their district-wise breakup reflected Jammu seven posts, Reasi two, Kishtwar two, Ramban one, Rajouri three, Poonch four, Anantnag one, Ganderbal two, Pulwama six and Shopian three.
Fifty six posts were abolished in the Forest Protection Force with the break-up of Jammu six posts, Kathua 11, Udhampur 15, Reasi two, Kishtwar five, Ramban seven, Rajouri four and Poonch six.
The order specified that during the budget for 2017-18 fiscal, it was announced that a scheme would be “formulated by the government on the pattern of ‘Rehbar-e-Zirat’ for absorption of the unemployed youth having obtained qualification in Forestry, to help conservation and protection of the forests”.
The information was collected from the field agencies to ascertain the number of unemployed Forestry trained graduates, postgraduates and DDR to be engaged as ‘Rehbar-e-Janglat’ for augmenting the manpower in Territorial Forest and its allied sister wings, the order read.
As per the order, 534 unemployed Forestry trained graduates, postgraduates and DDR registered themselves with the PCCF office before the commencement of the scheme.