‘Govt achieved its goal of turning J&K into sporting talent powerhouse’

Sports give a new identity to the youth and the Sports Council and the UT administration are ensuring that every player gets an opportunity to play with better infrastructure and earn the identity that of a champion.

My Youth My Pride’ in 22 disciplines in the Kashmir division and 18 in the Jammu division programme turned out to be a solid forum for sportspersons to showcase their talent. It has inculcated a winner’s instinct among youth and kindled hopes of an ascent in a sporting performance in national and international games.

Notably, the J&K Sports Council has successfully completed many key infrastructure projects which are playing an essential role in training the youth in different sports. J&K UT has regained confidence and created an equitable and inclusive sports and recreation culture with modern infrastructure and training which is comparable to the best in the country.

With the help of veteran sportspersons, schools and coaches, the Sports Council is working to ensure the young generation get to play a variety of sports and everyone has the opportunity to develop a strong skill-set.

It is important to note that the new sports policy is aimed at promoting sports in the UT by developing sports infrastructure and incentivising sportspersons to excel in their respective games. The policy incorporates various annual awards like an award for excellence in sports for 10 sportspeople, J&K Khel Protsahana Award for the sports association, and two veterans/ experienced sportspersons/organisers or referees, Parshuram Award for five best coaches in different disciplines.

The sports policy announces special cash awards to the winners in the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games among other tournaments in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Further, the winners in all recognised national competitions and National School Games in various sports disciplines will be granted specified scholarships.

Special emphasis has also been laid to meet the sporting needs of the specially abled sportspersons through sufficient infrastructure and training facilities.

Remarkably, the J&K government is making dedicated efforts to develop sports infrastructure and engage more youth in sports activities here, to realize the vision of making J&K- a powerhouse of sporting talent.