Govt allows conditional inter-state movement of SRTC buses

Jammu: The J&K government Sunday allowed “inter-state movement of passenger transport of SRTC for fully-vaccinated persons or persons with verifiable RT-PCR not older than 72 hours or based on RAT on-spot with strict compliance with CAB.

It also instructed all the districts to intensify efforts to “achieve 100 percent first dose at the earliest, besides timely administration of second dose.”

The order in this connection was issued today by the Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, who is also the chairperson State Executive Committee (SEC) of J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

It also reiterated the concession in the form of reduction in the duration of night curfew by three hours in the districts with a positivity rate below 0.2 percent.