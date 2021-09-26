Govt allows conditional inter-state movement of SRTC buses

Jammu: The J&K government Sunday allowed “inter-state movement of passenger transport of SRTC for fully-vaccinated persons or persons with verifiable RT-PCR not older than 72 hours or based on RAT on-spot with strict compliance with CAB.
It also instructed all the districts to intensify efforts to “achieve 100 percent first dose at the earliest, besides timely administration of second dose.”
The order in this connection was issued today by the Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, who is also the chairperson State Executive Committee (SEC) of J&K Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.
It also reiterated the concession in the form of reduction in the duration of night curfew by three hours in the districts with a positivity rate below 0.2 percent.
The concession for the banquet halls in such districts to have an enhanced limit of maximum gathering of 50 also remained unchanged.
However this permission would be available only “for vaccinated persons with verifiable RT-PCR or RAT not older than 72 hours”.
Mehta reiterated that in districts with higher number of cases or vaccination percentage lower than J&K average, the vaccination drive would be given special attention and monitored on a daily basis by the concerned divisional commissioner to substantially enhance the vaccination rate.
Reiterating that the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering would be strictly restricted to 25, he retained few concessions for the districts with below 0.2 positivity rate.
Mehta directed that night curfew would continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am but for those districts with positivity rate below 0.2 and weekly case load below 250, it would be from 10 pm to 6 am.
On the educational front, he permitted “limited in-person teaching of vaccinated students, not exceeding 50 percent on any given day, in Polytechnics and ITIs subject to consent of parents and students and all measures as per Covid related protocols.”
He reiterated that in view of the high incidence of cases in district Srinagar, a special campaign would be organised to “substantially increase vaccination coverage and achieve the target of 100 percent first dose within the earliest possible time”.
Mehta reiterated that the classes for 12th standard would be permitted with “limited in-person teaching not exceeding 50 percent on a given day, for vaccinated students and staff.”
With regard to class 10 students also, it was reiterated that limited in-person teaching of students of 10th class, not exceeding 50 percent on any given day and “after ensuring compliance with Covid Appropriate Behaviour by the school authorities, can be permitted by concerned Deputy Commissioners after due screening through 100 percent Rapid Antigen Test or RT-PCR, subject to consent of parents and students.”
For coaching centres, there was no change in guidelines as Mehta ordered, “Coaching centres for civil services, engineering and NEET should be permitted with limited in-person teaching, for fully vaccinated staff and students.”
Mehta reiterated that higher educational institutions would be permitted to commence limited in-person teaching subject to 100 percent vaccination of staff and students and specific permission of concerned DCs.
However, there would be no weekend curfew in any district.