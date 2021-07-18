Govt allows phased reopening of higher education institutions, skill development centres

While the SEC decided to continue the existing Covid-19 containment measures in view of an uneven trend in the daily reported cases in the past few days, it allowed the government as well as the private educational institutions to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.

“Higher educational institutions and skill development centers may be considered for phased reopening for physical classes after July 31 subject to the Covid-19 vaccination status of students and staff,” the SEC order said.

The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been directed to focus on the positivity rate in their respective jurisdiction and ensure strict compliance of Covid-19 Appropriate Behavior in order to break the virus chain.

“Intensified measures related to Covid management and restriction of activities will have to be taken by the DCs in these Blocks. All DCs should keep active track of the positivity rates in the medical blocks under their jurisdiction,” the SEC order said.

It said that the DCs should also consider implementing strict control measures in closed clustered spaces like public or private offices, community halls, malls and markets in case weekly positivity rate goes beyond 4 percent in these blocks.

“The three 'T' protocol of testing, tracking and treating, besides vaccination, need to be strengthened in these blocks. The proportion of RT-PCR tests in the total mix should be scaled up, on a best effort basis, to 70 percent or more, excluding travelers,” the order said.

The SEC said that the positive cases detected as a result of intensive testing need to be isolated or quarantined at the earliest and their contacts should also be traced at the earliest.