Govt approves nominee policy for drawing ration

According to an order issued here by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in this regard, the department has provided ration card nominee facility to the consumers who were facing difficulties in lifting their ration due to certain unavoidable reasons.

The policy would allow such beneficiaries to draw rations, who are not able to lift their entitled commodities physically, by nominating one person who may lift the commodity on behalf of such consumers (nominating beneficiaries) as per the given guidelines.

The order said that to designate a person as nominee, the beneficiary should have to fill a nomination form wherein he or she would have to specify some important details.

It said that in addition, any change of nomination under a specific request of the beneficiary and on the justification of the concerned Assistant Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs should be considered by the respective director.

According to the order, both the directors should put an arrangement in place to carry out physical verification of 5 percent of the persons falling within the ambit of nominee policy and reports should be submitted to the Administrative Department after every quarter.