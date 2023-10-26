Govt building gutted in Karnah blaze

Kupwara: A government building was gutted in a fire incident late last night in border town Karnah of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

An official said that the fire broke out in the government building of Sericulture Department at Gundi Shart area of Karnah late last night in which the building suffered extensive damage.

"Although there was no official record in the building, however, rearing equipments and appliances used in sericulture was damaged," he said.

The cause of fire was not immediately known. Police has registered a case in this regard and further investigation has been initiated.