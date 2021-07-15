Govt committed to empower ex-servicemen and war widows: Advisor Baseer Khan

The convergence schemes kick-started for the ex-servicemen and war widows will provide them with Self employment opportunities and will enhance entrepreneurial culture in UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The Advisor said in the process number of success stories will emerge which will attract more and more ex-servicemen towards these micro self-employment schemes.

Advisor also directed the authorities that facilitation counters should be opened at district level where they will be provided with every kind of information and assistance necessary for applying for the schemes and would also give them insight into the procedural formalities to be completed for starting the venture. He was confident that this one day conclave will benefit the ex-servicemen with the contents of various schemes which are placed in the basket for being taken up by them.

Advisor further said that a single window clearance system for the easing of the process should be adopted so that the ex-servicemen and war widows do not face any inconvenience or difficulty in completing the formalities for starting the venture. Advisor directed the officers to give a forward push to the programmes launched by adopting a pragmatic and prudent approach for the successful implementation of the schemes.