Govt committed to empower ex-servicemen and war widows: Advisor Baseer Khan

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today assured full support to ex-servicemen and war widows and said that the government is committed to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem for them across Jammu and Kashmir.
He made these remarks during his inaugural address of a day-long conclave at SKICC here organised by Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board for Empowering Ex-servicemen and War widows by establishing Micro Industrial units.
Lauding the efforts of J&K KVIB and Sainik Welfare Board for kick starting convergence schemes for ex-servicemen and war widows, Advisor who was Chief Guest on the occasion said that this conclave will usher into the next level wherein the participants will have a holistic outlook on self employment and new avenues of employment generation through wide range of schemes meant for Ex-servicemen and war widows.
The convergence schemes kick-started for the ex-servicemen and war widows will provide them with Self employment opportunities and will enhance entrepreneurial culture in UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The Advisor said in the process number of success stories will emerge which will attract more and more ex-servicemen towards these micro self-employment schemes.
Advisor also directed the authorities that facilitation counters should be opened at district level where they will be provided with every kind of information and assistance necessary for applying for the schemes and would also give them insight into the procedural formalities to be completed for starting the venture. He was confident that this one day conclave will benefit the ex-servicemen with the contents of various schemes which are placed in the basket for being taken up by them.
Advisor further said that a single window clearance system for the easing of the process should be adopted so that the ex-servicemen and war widows do not face any inconvenience or difficulty in completing the formalities for starting the venture. Advisor directed the officers to give a forward push to the programmes launched by adopting a pragmatic and prudent approach for the successful implementation of the schemes.
Vice Chairperson J&K KVIB, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat while presiding over the function said that the government will always provide handholding support to the ex-servicemen and war widows so that they are able to establish their own micro level units. She also informed that 91000 ex-servicemen and war widows are registered with the Department. She said that Rs 1.33 crore subsidy and Rs. 4 crore in the shape of bank loans have been released in their favour.
Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Ranjan Prakash Thakur while speaking on the occasion, said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide handholding support to ex-servicemen and war widows. He said that government instinctively supports them since the credibility of ex-servicemen and war widows cannot be challenged.
Brigadier G. S. Shaan and Major General SPS Vishwas Rao also addressed the conclave and urged upon the ex-servicemen and war widows to use this opportunity and make better contribution towards the society.