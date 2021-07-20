Govt constitutes STF to tackle plastic pollution

Jammu: The government Tuesday constituted an eight-member Special Task Force (STF) for elimination of single-use plastic and addressing the issue of plastic pollution in Jammu and Kashmir.
As per the GAD order, the Special Task Force would be headed by the Chief Secretary.
Chairman J&K Pollution Control Board, Administrative Secretaries of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Housing and Urban Development Department, Industries and Commerce Department, School Education Department, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, and Higher Education Department would be its members.
As per the terms of Reference of the Committee, the Special Task Force would prepare a comprehensive action plan for implementation of provisions of Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules 2016 and enforcement of the ban on single use plastic items.
It would organiee regular meetings of the State Level Monitoring Committee for the purpose of monitoring the implementation of the PWM Rules, 2016.
It has also been tasked to leverage funds available under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 for development of waste management infrastructure to mitigate plastic pollution in J&K.
Besides, it would further strengthen Urban Local Bodies and Gram Panchayats for fulfilling responsibilities cost under PWM Rules, 2016.
As per the order, the Special Task Force would also effectively strategise the implementation of SRO 231 dated 26 March 2019 for banning the Single-Use Plastic (SUP) in J&K.
“It will mobilise and build a strong public movement for elimination of SUP with wider public participation including educational institutions (schools, colleges, and universities ), NCC, NSS, scouts, youth clubs, eco clubs, opinion makers and voluntary organisations through Urban Local Bodies. It will also encourage and incentivise the industry involved in the manufacture of eco-friendly biodegradable substitutes for SUP,” read the order issued by the GAD Commissioner Secretary M K Dwivedi.
“The committee will meet at least once in six months,” the order said.