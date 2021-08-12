Govt constitutes working group for setting up Tribal Research Institute

It would also include establishment of various research and development departments aimed at action research and advising on policy issues for the welfare of the tribal communities.

Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department and Chairman Working Group for establishment of TRI, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that the government envisages to establish a premier institute of excellence in research and development which would lay special focus on the outcome evaluation and action research apart from active involvement in the planning process for the welfare of the tribal communities in J&K.

He termed the research and analysis as bedrock of planning and development process, which is mandatory to ensure socio-economic and welfare of tribal population through inter-departmental interventions and sectoral convergence.

The TRI is envisaged to be established as a deemed university in due course of time, which would also offer specialised courses in various spheres of tribal life apart from the key focus on research studies, planning process, outcome analysis and evaluation studies.

This year in the first phase of establishment, the TRI would focus on quality education in tribal schools, modernisation of hostels, and partnership linkages with national and international organisations.

The action research and evaluation studies approved by the Tribal Affairs Department for the current year also include development of centralised portal for nomadic communities, mapping of highland pastures vis-à-vis tribal camping and facilities assessment therein, socio-economic survey, documentation of nomadic tribes, tribal village development studies, impact assessment and evaluation of SCA to TSS, Article 275 and sectoral outlays – model villages, education, healthcare, livelihood, rural infrastructure and other documentation, reports and surveys.

The TRI main complex is coming up in Srinagar while the campuses of TRI are proposed to be established at Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu.

The tribal research chairs are also proposed to be established at GDCT Jammu, Central University Jammu and BGSB University Rajouri.

The TRI would also collaborate with SKUAST-J and SKUAST-K for farm and livestock husbandry research aimed at improving the income of the tribal farmers through input interventions.

It also aims to have a robust coordination on various research aspects with the universities and research institutes in J&K and other states.

The annual awards for exceptional performance in welfare and development of tribal communities would also be anchored with TRI.

These awards are being instituted in current year for recognising the contribution in implementation of schemes of tribal welfare, administration, research, art, culture and other fields of excellence.