Govt Degree College Ajas observes Gandhi Jayanti

Srinagar: The Government Degree College (GDC) Ajas Monday celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with great enthusiasm and reverence within the college campus.

The event witnessed participation from students, faculty, and staff members.

On the occasion, a solemn pledge against non-violence, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s principles was administered. Students and staff joined together to reaffirm their commitment to peaceful coexistence and resolving conflicts through non-violent means.

In alignment with the government’s “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan”, college staff and students took part in raising awareness about the adverse effects of substance abuse. The event aimed to educate and motivate individuals to lead a healthy and drug-free life.