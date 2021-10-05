Govt deptts owe over Rs 1 crore water tax to PHE in Bandipora

Other departments with an outstanding in a range from Rs 3000 to Rs 90,000 include Executive RE Wing Bandipora, Assistant Director Planning Bandipora, District Panchayat Officer Bandipora, Director Sericulture, Project Manager Watershed, Chief Horticulture Officer, Incharge Officer SICOP Bandipora, Chief Agricultural Officer Bandipora, AEE Electric Maintenance, AEE STD SD Ajar, Assistant Agricultural Officer Bandipora, Post Master’s Office, Sub Division Engineer BSNL, Range Department Forest Office, Incharge Station Fire and Emergency Bandipora and Ajas, Deputy Director Forest Protection Force, STD Receiving Station Bandipora, Assistant Sericulture office, Assistant Engineer STD Ajas and others.

The documents further reveal that the total outstanding has risen from Rs 72,64,288 to Rs 9,29,200 up to March 2021 and for March 2022 it is 10,10,000, and the total outstanding of Government departments as per the documents is Rs 92,03,488.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad said, “I will look into the matter on an urgent basis.”

Executive Engineer PHE Bandipora, Khaliq Qurashi said, “The outstanding amount is over Rs 1 crore and is due for several years now. The PHE has been sending bills annually to all the departments.”