Govt Deptts owe Rs 29 crores to PDD in Handwara

Kupwara: At a time when government is directing common masses to clear their pending electricity bills, several government departments falling under Power Development Department (PDD) Sub Division Handwara have been found as major defaulters owing Rs 29.65 crores to the PDD.
According to the official details , the Agriculture Department has been found as a major defaulter with over Rs 18 crore owing to the PDD department.
The PHE (Jal Shakti ) Department is the second major defaulter with over Rs three crore.
Similarly Animal Husbandry department owes Rs 5,53,532, Education department Rs 61,59,844, Finance department owes Rs 6,63,792, Fire and Emergency Rs 19,985, Fisheries Rs 9,36,126, Floriculture Rs 4,986, Food and Supplies Department Rs 1,62,589, Forest Department Rs 51,08,857, PMGSY Rs 4703, Health Department Rs 91,41,911, Horticulture Department Rs 14,03,445, Municipality 70,91,853, Roads and Buildings (R&B) Rs 37,24,435, Rural Development Department (RDD) Rs 26,31,571, Revenue Rs 7,20952, Sheep Department Rs 87,665, Social Welfare Rs 5,24.287, Telecom BSNL Rs 1,16,494, Tourism Rs 18,011, other departments Rs 9,29.940.
There are also some other departments who owe money to PDD.
Strangely, the Power Development Department also owes 46,01,622 to the government.
A senior official at Handwara Sub Division told Greater Kashmir that over the years they had been reminding the defaulter government departments to clear the pending amount but to no avail.