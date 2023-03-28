Govt Deptts owe Rs 29 crores to PDD in Handwara

Kupwara: At a time when government is directing common masses to clear their pending electricity bills, several government departments falling under Power Development Department (PDD) Sub Division Handwara have been found as major defaulters owing Rs 29.65 crores to the PDD.

According to the official details , the Agriculture Department has been found as a major defaulter with over Rs 18 crore owing to the PDD department.

The PHE (Jal Shakti ) Department is the second major defaulter with over Rs three crore.