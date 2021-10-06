Govt directs admin deptts not to entertain time-barred complaints

Jammu: The government Wednesday directed all the administrative departments not to entertain complaints with regard to service matters of the government employees that are time-barred and close all such old cases which cannot be resolved on account of inordinate delay.
In this regard, a circular has been issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Commissioner Secretary, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi directing all the administrative departments not to entertain any such complaints.
“It has been observed that in the service matters, applications, and claims are being presented by a government employee to competent authorities for consideration after delay of a considerable period. Such stale claims are not legally tenable and as such are not required to be entertained by the concerned department,” the government directive says.
The circular has quoted several judgments in which law has been laid down by the Supreme Court of India.
“It is therefore clarified that whenever, in any matter connected with his or her service rights or conditions, a government employee wishes to press a claim or seek redress of an alleged grievance, it should be addressed to the competent authority concerned within a stipulated period of six months from the date the alleged grievance has arisen or any other period specifically provided in any regulation or law whichever is later after which it shall be treated as time-barred,” the GAD circular makes it clear for the government employees.