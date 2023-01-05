Govt has failed to control situation in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

Anantnag: Stating that the Central Government has failed to control the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti today said “arming of locals” after Rajouri attack has exposed its claims of normalcy.

She was talking to media persons in Bijbehara after paying obeisance at the grave of her father, former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

“BJP government has failed to control the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. After the Rajouri attack, the government is now arming locals (village defence committee) with arms and ammunition. Such moves can only further BJP government’s agenda of creating a wedge between communities. Such steps will also create an atmosphere of fear, suspicion and hatred,’the former Chief Minister said.