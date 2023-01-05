Govt has failed to control situation in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

Anantnag: Stating that the Central Government has failed to control the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti today said “arming of locals” after Rajouri attack has exposed its claims of normalcy.
She was talking to media persons in Bijbehara after paying obeisance at the grave of her father, former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.
“BJP government has failed to control the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. After the Rajouri attack, the government is now arming locals (village defence committee) with arms and ammunition. Such moves can only further BJP government’s agenda of creating a wedge between communities. Such steps will also create an atmosphere of fear, suspicion and hatred,’the former Chief Minister said.
She criticised the government for stating that situation is normal in Jammu and Kashmir “when it is not a fact.”If situation is normal more security personnel are being brought into Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.
She reiterated her party’s stand that Jammu and Kashmir is a political problem and needs a political solution. Mehbooba viewed that the problem cannot be solved militarily.” “Security forces during 30 years discharged their duties and democratic set up was restored here. Parliament and assembly polls were held. Now a political solution is needed,” she said.
The former Chief Minister favoured a dialogue.” The government is holding talks and engaged in reconciliation with China despite the neighbouring country committed acts of aggression in Ladakh,”she said.