Govt has forsaken Srinagar’s development demands: Sagar

“The contracting economic activities already have had an adverse effect on the household incomes, the escalation of tariff on basic public utilities and soaring inflation has pushed people, especially the lower middle class and BPL families to the wall,” Sagar said.

“Let alone spending on clothing, medicine and education, people are not able to get two square meals for their families. It was expected that the crumbling economic activities in J&K post 5 August 2019 will have a restraining effect on the government’s taxation policy but the unabated rise in electricity and water tariff has given slip to the unconcerned attitude of the government,” he said.

Sagar said that the “failure” of the government to carry out routine desiltation of drains was one of the reasons why the low-lying areas took no time to get inundated.

“As part of new normal which is in vogue at present, the government has not taken a comprehensive review on civic conditions of Srinagar including that of the summer capital itself. The present situation is an outcome of the continued negligence of administration. Previously also the administration had miserably failed to live up to the expectations of the people during the preceding winter months. It has become a routine of the bureaucracy which has its hands at the helm of power in Jammu and Kashmir, to respond in a reactionary manner rather than having a well-conscious plan to deal with the ever-increasing urban crisis in Srinagar city,” he said.

Remarking on the failure of the government to upgrade the present urban infrastructure in Srinagar, Sagar said that the number of pump stations across Kashmir had seen no augmentation.

Alluding to soaring urban poverty, he said that the urban poverty in Srinagar was another stark reality, which could not be undermined.

“Thousands of households, particularly those of daily wagers, artisans, marginal traders, and those engaged in the private sector are facing many hardships due to penury induced by loss of jobs and slump in the economic activity. Scores of such families are not able to arrange two square meals for their families,” Sagar said.