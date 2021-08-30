Govt initiates steps for Forest Rights Act implementation

More than 20,000 claims are under process in various districts and steps are being taken to strengthen the Forest Rights Committees at the Gram Panchayat level.

The department has earmarked an amount of Rs 60 lakh for mass awareness and capacity building programme to be launched in the second week of September enabling the tribal communities and traditional forest dwellers to submit their claims as well as capacity of district level committees and sub-divisional level committees.

The Tribal Affairs Department is working on the demand of public infrastructure - hospitals, schools, anganwadi centres, water supply resources and other projects required to be developed in such areas.

A budget of Rs 15 crore has been proposed by the department to support the traditional forest dwelling scheduled tribes in various districts.

The recently-constituted youth clubs are being associated for awareness and information delivery in Panchayats apart from online and offline training modules.

The Tribal Research Institute is also developing modules of information in both audiovisual and print form in different languages for public information.

Under the Forest Rights Act, both individual rights and community rights are under consideration of the committees constituted by the government.

Meanwhile, the Tribal Affairs Department has tied up with the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), Government of India, for signing MoU aimed at establishment of collection points and mandis for minor forest produce in coordination with the Forest department.

The Tribal Affairs Department has already written to Forest department and DCs for identification of minor forest produce to be notified for support under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system to be introduced in J&K with support of TRIFED and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The TRIFED has proposed to support the infrastructure building and MSP support with 75:25 financial support by it and the J&K administration.