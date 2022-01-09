Govt issues fresh circular for ReT regularisation

The Principal Secretary SED Bishwajit Kumar Singh in a circular has instructed the director education Kashmir and Jammu division besides all Chief Education Officers that cases of those ReT teachers be considered for regularisation as per the norms whose names were enrolled in the list finalized by the directorate at the time of closure of the scheme.

The order was issued after the department observed that some of the ReT teachers have not been regularised as of now and their cases were pending in the offices of the concerned Chief Education Officer (CEO) and the respective directorates.

“The respective directors shall certify that the ReT was enrolled in the list at the time of closure of the ReT scheme while considering their regularisation,” the circular reads.