Govt keen to open Sonamarg for winters

Ganderbal: The government is mulling to keep the famous health resort Sonamarg open throughout the winters.

Sonamarg usually remains closed for tourists for nearly 4 to 5 months of the winter due to heavy snowfall and avalanches.

“Owing to progress on the Z-Morh tunnel project near Sonamarg, the destination can remain open this winter,” the officials said. They said that Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole Wednesday chaired a meeting of the officers to take stock of the arrangements being made to keep Sonamarg open during the winter.