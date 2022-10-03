Govt makes fresh attempt to initiate Baramulla Jetty bridge construction

"JKPCC could not construct the bridge in all these years and now we have handed over the project to the R&B department. The tendering process has been started afresh and we are expecting positive results for it," Dr Sehrish Asgar told Greater Kashmir. Notably, the project cost of the bridge was around Rs 2 to Rs 3 crore at the time of its approval. For the last around 10 years, there has been no headway in the execution of the work. In the last 20 years, the executing agency (JKPCC) has failed to complete the construction of the two pillars of the bridge.

The bridge would connect Khoja Bagh with Janbazpora and Chakloo area of Rafiabad and serve as an alternate route for traffic between Baramulla and Kupwara. The facility would also curtail the travel time as well. “But the construction has hit a roadblock and the construction of pillars is still incomplete, not to talk of the upper layer works,” an official said.

The delay in completion of the bridge resulted in the cost escalation of the vital project as the project cost soured from Rs 2 crore to around Rs 21 crore.

“The project cost escalated because the work remained suspended for several years,” the official said. Interestingly, the prolonged halt on construction work on Jetty Bridge prompted the government in 2019 to come up with an idea of languishing projects in J&K to complete these incomplete projects.