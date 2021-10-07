Govt notifies policy augmenting manpower in Prosecution Deptt

“Considering the functional requirement of the persons with law background to effectively supervise prosecution of criminal cases by the Prosecution Department as also to render advice on legal matters in various Police offices, a need has been felt to augment the existing manpower in the Prosecution department,” the order read.

As per the order, the objective of the policy is aimed at ensuring that proper advice or assistance is rendered in legal matters in the Police offices so that litigation – criminal as well as civil - is dealt with effectively.

Spelling out the terms of “Engagement and Methodology”, the policy specifies that the officers serving in various departments of J&K having Bachelor in Laws would be taken on deputation on standard terms and conditions by invoking relevant provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Regulations, 1956.

The Director General of Prosecution, based on assessment of the manpower requirement that may be undertaken periodically, would advertise and undertake the selection process and submit a proposal to the Home department for further appropriate action.

The selection process would be determined by the Director General of Prosecution and would necessarily include an interview to be conducted by a four-member committee comprising Director General of Prosecution, one officer of the rank of Director (Prosecution) and a representative each from the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and the Home Department.