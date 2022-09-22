Govt orders withholding salaries of striking Kashmiri Pandit employees

Jammu: The J&K administration Thursday issued orders to stop the salaries of Kashmiri Pandit employees protesting in the Valley for months demanding their relocation to a safer place amid their killings by terrorists.

The Labour Department of Kashmir and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, had on Wednesday issued orders to stop the salaries of Kashmiri Pandit employees on strike in the Valley.

In his order, Deputy Labour Commissioner (DLC) Kashmir directed all Assistant Labour Commissioners across districts in Kashmir to stop the salaries of these employees for September.

The DLC sought the leave accounts of all the employees of the department and said, “Further, salary for September 2022 should not be drawn in respect of those PM package employees, who have remained absent during September.”

A similar order has been issued by the ADC Anantnag.

Irate over the orders, striking employees intensified their agitation, which entered 133rd day on Thursday, calling the order harassment and arm-twisting move to break their agitation.