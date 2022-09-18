Govt reaches out to nomadic children

Kupwara: To provide education to the children of nomads and shepherds, who during summers move to the upper reaches with their livestock and stay there for almost six months, the Education Department has set up 46 seasonal educational centres in the hard zones of the frontier Kupwara district.
Official data reveals that in the Tanghdar education zone, eight such centres have been established at Gagadari, Sukreyian Bangus, Kunderawal, Taar Behak, Nard Nachyian, Copra, Zarla, and Sabahi Bangus.
The figures reveal that 11 centres have been set up in the Chamkote zone at Bangus Sukriyan, Bangus Shabiyee, Dudi A, Dudi B, Gomiree A, Gomiree B, Bade Behak, Taya Pathra, Trathsur, and Moori.
In the Rajwar education zone, authorities have established 11 centers for the children that include Palpati 1, Palpati 2, Baliyan 1, Baliyan 2, and Dana and Dana 2.
The four centres in the Villgam zone include Center Behak, Gali Behak, Bun Bailiya, and Pathri Behak.
In the Kralpora zone, three centres including Chhaya Gali A, Chhaya Gali B, and Dudi Behak Keran have been set up to provide free education to students.
Khumriyal zone also possesses five such zones that have been established at Indira Behek, Mota Behek, Khanabal-C, Nawad Pathri, and Chanan Khal B.
“Mawer education zone has seven such centres at Kaligenger, Batawali, Sariwali, Dhana, Chakpath, and Doodban” the official data reveals.
An official said that a total of 1131 students were enrolled at these seasonal educational centres which remain operational for six months from May to October. “We have approached the higher officials for establishing 11 more centres across the district. We are hopeful that after the administrative approval, these centres will be established next year,” he said.