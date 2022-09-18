Govt reaches out to nomadic children

Kupwara: To provide education to the children of nomads and shepherds, who during summers move to the upper reaches with their livestock and stay there for almost six months, the Education Department has set up 46 seasonal educational centres in the hard zones of the frontier Kupwara district.

Official data reveals that in the Tanghdar education zone, eight such centres have been established at Gagadari, Sukreyian Bangus, Kunderawal, Taar Behak, Nard Nachyian, Copra, Zarla, and Sabahi Bangus.

The figures reveal that 11 centres have been set up in the Chamkote zone at Bangus Sukriyan, Bangus Shabiyee, Dudi A, Dudi B, Gomiree A, Gomiree B, Bade Behak, Taya Pathra, Trathsur, and Moori.