Govt seeks adherence to J&K Probationer pay, tenure rules

“In terms of rule 3 of these rules, during the period of probation, the appointee under these rules shall be entitled to the minimum pay level applicable to the post against which he is appointed. The appointee under these rules shall be entitled to Annual Increment, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance and City Compensatory Allowance or any other allowance sanctioned by the Government, only after successful completion of probation period. Any exemption from the provisions of these rules can be granted by the government in the General Administration Department only,” Dulloo reminded.

“But it has been observed, that some DDOs are drawing annual increment and allowances in favour of the officials appointed under S.O. 192, during the period of probation in contravention of the rules,” Dulloo noted with concern.

He asked all the Administrative Secretaries to direct their subordinate offices to adhere to these rules and draw pay of the appointees as per these rules only. “Further, Treasury officers will ensure that the pay bills of the employees appointed under S.O. 192 dated June 17, 2020 submitted by the DDOs in the treasuries are in line with the Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (Conditions of Service, Pay and Allowance) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020,” Dulloo ordered.