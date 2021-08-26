Govt seeks details of employees working as artists in DD Kashmir, AIR Kashmir

“The said rule envisages that no government employee shall, except with the previous sanction of the government, own wholly or in part, or conduct or participate in the management of any newspaper or other periodical publications,” the official document reads.

It said that no government employee shall, except with the previous sanction of the government or of the prescribed authority, or except in the bona fide of his duties publish a book himself or through a publisher or contribute an article or a compilation of articles.

“No government employee should participate in a radio broadcast or contribute an article or write newspaper or periodical either in his own name or pseudonymously or in the name of any other person,” it reads.

However, the employees are allowed to write newspaper periodicals provided that no sanction should be required if such publication is through a publisher and is of a purely scientific character.

“Or if such contribution, broadcast, or writing is of a purely scientific character,” it reads.

In this regard, the divisional administration has asked the directors of various government departments to apprise the employees working under their control and also participating in programmes of Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar or All Indian Radio, Kashmir.

“It is also informed that employees participating in such programmes of Dordarshan or All India Radio, Kashmir, it may be communicated whether they have sought proper permission or not,” the letter reads.

The directors have been asked to furnish the details of all these employees in a prescribed format devised by the divisional administration.

The department has been asked to submit the name of the employee, department, his designation, details of postings, name of the programme in which the employee is participating and whether the employee has got government sanction under rules.